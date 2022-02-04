2022 February 4 17:37

ONE to launch new North China Straits service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced a new addition to their offered services, connecting North China and Straits. The new weekly North China Straits (NCS) Service, launching on the 24th February from Xingang, China, will provide more sailings and greater flexibility to ONE’s customers.

NCS service rotation is as follows:

Dalian - Xingang - Qingdao - Ningbo - Singapore - Port Kelang (West/North) - Shekou - Incheon - Dalian

NCS Effective Vessel Voyage:

SITC SURABAYA / 2202S, ETA Xingang 24 February 2022