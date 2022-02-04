2022 February 4 15:14

DNV awards first Type Approval certificate for 3D printing feedstock

Böhler Welding Germany GmbH has become the first manufacturer worldwide to be awarded a Type Approval certificate from classification society DNV, for their solid wire 3Dprint AM 70/I1 feedstock, according to DNV's release. The Type Approval has been awarded based on DNV’s new class programme, DNV-CP-291 “Additive Manufacturing Feedstock”.

The Type Approval certificate was presented to voestalpine Böhler Welding Germany GmbH during the DVS Congress held in Essen, Germany, and is the first of its kind to be issued by a classification society. Feedstock is one of the most critical aspects in metal additive manufacturing (AM), as it determines component and process quality and repeatability.



In 2017, DNV published the first guideline for the use of AM in the maritime and energy industries and in 2018 issued developed the first approval of manufacturer (AoM) scheme for additive manufacturing (AM). In 2019 DNV developed the Type Approval program for AM feedstock, for producers wishing to supply products that comply with the DNV rules and standards. The Type Approval program is designed to verify a manufacturers' ability to deliver products to given specifications and in accordance with the requirements of the DNV rules.



DNV in the maritime industry

DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. The company enhances safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry – across all vessel types and offshore structures.