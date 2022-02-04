  • Home
  • 2022 February 4 13:55

    AS Tallink Grupp reports 50.0-pct increase of passenger transportation in January 2022

    In January 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 181 687 passengers, which is an 50.0% increase compared to January 2021. According to Tallink Grupp's press release, the number of cargo units increased by 14.4% to 31 213 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.0% to 40 808 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2022 were the following:

    January 2022

    January 2021

    Change

    Passengers

    181 687

    121 116

    50.0%

    Finland – Sweden

    48 778

    24 568

    98.5%

    Estonia – Finland

    117 771

    93 279

    26.3%

    Estonia – Sweden

    15 138

    3 269

    363.1%

    Latvia – Sweden

    0

    0

    0.0%

    Cargo Units

    31 213

    27 283

    14.4%

    Finland – Sweden

    6 503

    5 415

    20.1%

    Estonia – Finland

    21 315

    18 469

    15.4%

    Estonia – Sweden

    3 395

    3 399

    -0.1%

    Latvia – Sweden

    0

    0

    0.0%

    Passenger Vehicles

    40 808

    37 453

    9.0%

    Finland – Sweden

    3 757

    3 886

    -3.3%

    Estonia – Finland

    35 655

    33 419

    6.7%

    Estonia – Sweden

    1 396

    148

    843.2%

    Latvia – Sweden

    0

    0

    0.0%

    COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in January 2021 and 2022.

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in January. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 5 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Megastar that did not operate for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were temporarily suspended from 11 January. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 22 days in January.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN: January results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade on the Helsinki-Stockholm route were temporarily suspended from 10 January. Cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated in limited capacity in January.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.

