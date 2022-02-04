-
2022 February 4 13:55
AS Tallink Grupp reports 50.0-pct increase of passenger transportation in January 2022
In January 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 181 687 passengers, which is an 50.0% increase compared to January 2021. According to Tallink Grupp's press release, the number of cargo units increased by 14.4% to 31 213 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.0% to 40 808 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2022 were the following:
January 2022
January 2021
Change
Passengers
181 687
121 116
50.0%
Finland – Sweden
48 778
24 568
98.5%
Estonia – Finland
117 771
93 279
26.3%
Estonia – Sweden
15 138
3 269
363.1%
Latvia – Sweden
0
0
0.0%
Cargo Units
31 213
27 283
14.4%
Finland – Sweden
6 503
5 415
20.1%
Estonia – Finland
21 315
18 469
15.4%
Estonia – Sweden
3 395
3 399
-0.1%
Latvia – Sweden
0
0
0.0%
Passenger Vehicles
40 808
37 453
9.0%
Finland – Sweden
3 757
3 886
-3.3%
Estonia – Finland
35 655
33 419
6.7%
Estonia – Sweden
1 396
148
843.2%
Latvia – Sweden
0
0
0.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in January 2021 and 2022.
ESTONIA – FINLAND: Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in January. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 5 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Megastar that did not operate for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were temporarily suspended from 11 January. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 22 days in January.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: January results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade on the Helsinki-Stockholm route were temporarily suspended from 10 January. Cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated in limited capacity in January.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
