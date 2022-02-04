2022 February 4 14:21

Port of Thessaloniki starts new cruise season

The arrival of the first cruise ship for 2022 at the Port of Thessaloniki marks the dynamic start of the new cruise season for ThPA S.A. Specifically, Viking Cruises vessel “Viking Sky”, inaugurates this year’s cruise season, on February 5, 2022, earlier than ever before, according to the company's release.

Viking Cruises as well as Azamara Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Celestyal Cruises, Croiseurope Cruises, Hapag Lloyd Cruises, Mano Cruises, Noble Caledonia, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Silversea Cruises, have included Thessaloniki in their itineraries, recognizing the ongoing commitment of ThPA S.A. for the continuous upgrading of the range and quality of its services, as well as the ties of trust it has developed with leading companies in the cruise industry.

ThPA S.A. already has 55 confirmed cruise arrivals, from 11 different companies and 15 different cruise ships for 2022. Moreover, 55% of the 2022 cruise arrivals will be homeporting arrivals, highlighting the Port of Thessaloniki as an international port of choice for beginning and/or finishing cruises, with the capability of embarkation and/or disembarkation for passengers.