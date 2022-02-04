2022 February 4 11:07

State bodies of Russia ordered to use Sea Port Portal for e-document management

RF Government’s order covers FCS, FSB, Rosselkhoznadzor, Rospotrebnadzor, Rosmorrechflot and port authorities



RF Government orders state bodies to stop paper based document flow in sea and inland ports and to use a dedicated electronic system Sea Port Portal, says official press center of the Government.



Order No 152-р was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 3 February 2022.



E-document flow system Sea Port Portal is to integrate information about entities, transport, cargo and goods crossing the border of Russia via sea and inland ports.



The document is primarily aimed at rejection of paper based flow of documents, simplification of people/goods movements, control of traffic, improvement of port services quality and reduction of time spent by cargo in ports.



The Government gave instructions to the Federal Customs Service, FSB, Rosselkhoznadzor, Rospotrebnadzor, Rosmorrechflot and port authorities to use Sea Port Portal.



The document describes ways of interaction between the state authorities when using the system. To get an access to Sea Port Portal, an application should be sent to the Federal Customs Service.



Sea Port Portal system was launched in the end of 2015.

The document is available in Russian >>>>