2022 February 4 09:56

MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Feb 04

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on February 03:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 571.31 (+3.46)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 724.37 (+10.88)

MGO - USD/MT – 854.38 (+1.01)



As of February 03, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam - by plus $19 (no changes), and in Houston by plus $ 33 (plus $32 the day before). In Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged – by minus $1 (plus $2 the day before), in Fujairah - by minus $6 (minus $5 the day before). The were no significant changes registered on February 03.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on February 03 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $33 (plus $30 the day before), Singapore - plus $30 (plus $31 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $35 (plus $31 the day before), in Houston by plus $22 (plus $9 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by $13 on February 03.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on February 03: in Rotterdam - minus $ 15 (minus $18 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 24 (minus $22 the day before), in Fujairah – minus $23 (minus $27 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overcharged by plus $29 (plus $34 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the undercharge level decreased by $5.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes today. The price for 380HSFO may rise by 7-10 USD/MT, VLSFO may increase by 9-12 USD/MT, MGO may add 10-15 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com