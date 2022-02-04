2022 February 4 12:10

For the second time in a month Sokhna port receives a “Ro-Ro” ship with a load of 2078 cars

The Suez Canal Economic Zone announced that the Sokhna port received the ro-ro ship, Salvia Ace, on the berth of the second basin. The ship is Japanese with a load of 2,078 Suzuki cars and a total tonnage of up to 42 thousand tons. The ship’s dimensions are 186 meters long, 28.2 meters in width, and a draft(hull) of 8.85 meters. The port has completed its handling work in just one day. The Ro-Ro left the port heading to Sri Lanka to complete its journey that started from Djibouti.

The statement added that Sokhna port is witnessing development works in many aspects to transform it into the most important hub port in the Red Sea. The development happening coincides with high-performance rates for the port. It is worth noting that this is the second Ro-Ro ship to be received at Sokhna port as the first ship of its kind entered the port with a tonnage of 617 cars in late December 2021.