2022 February 3 18:07

Solstad Offshore announces contract for PSVs in UK

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced that the PSV Normand Sitella has been awarded a term contract with a UK Operator to support their assets in the UK North Sea.

Commencement of the contract will be within March 2022 for an initial period of one year firm, with two optional years.

Normand Sitella will join the Solstad owned PSVs Sea Falcon and Sea Forth working on term contract for the same UK Operator.

In addition, a one-year option on the Sea Forth contract has been declared, meaning this vessel is now on firm contract until March 2023, with a further optional year remaining.