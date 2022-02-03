2022 February 3 15:12

Port of Gothenburg rail traffic at an all-time high

The increase in rail traffic looks set to continue at the Port of Gothenburg with a new record for rail-borne freight passing through the port. Some 458,000 TEUs were handled during 2021 – the highest annual figure in the port’s 400-year history.

Rail volumes reached 458,000 TEUs in 2021 – up 9 per cent on the previous year. The increase can be ascribed in part to the introduction of four new rail shuttles, linking the port to Piteå, Gävle, Fiskarheden, and Jönköping.

The existing system has also been expanded, with more departures and an even higher loading rate. Topping the list of destinations was Falköping, where traffic rose by 27 per cent, followed by Nässjö and Karlstad at 19 per cent.



The port has followed a long-term strategy over the past 20 years aimed at consolidating and expanding the rail structure at the port following the launch of the Railport Scandinavia concept. This has taken place in close partnership with various companies and organisations, including the Swedish Transport Administration and the terminal operators.



During the coming year, the number of containers handled is expected to exceed 500,000. Despite this, there will be challenges. Rail operators anticipate considerable pressure from transport purchasers, and capacity within the Swedish rail network will need to expand more rapidly to meet demand.



