2022 February 3 10:55

Survitec Seahaven successfully passes heavy weather seatrials

Survitec’s award-winning Seahaven Advanced Evacuation System has successfully passed heavy weather sea trials (HWST), according to the company's release.



Seahaven was deployed from EDT Jane, an 80m offshore support vessel. The test was carried out in line with the SOLAS requirements for Novel Appliances which requires the test to be performed in conditions that do not drop below six on the Beaufort Scale.



Key representatives from leading classification society Lloyd’s Register were in attendance, with observers from UK MCA also onboard the vessel.



Seahaven, a novel lifeboat system that offers Helical slide-based mass evacuation from large passenger vessels, passed the rigorous HWST programme.



This is a huge step forward in the critical development of Seahaven which brings this game-changing cruise evacuation system one step closer to full market introduction.



The two craft system has a total capacity of 1060 persons and can travel independently at six knots for 24 hours.



Survitec now looks ahead to the next steps of this project, working with its customers on the introduction of this game-changing solution to their operations.



The Survitec team will be available at this year’s Seatrade Miami, 25th – 28th April 2022, stand no. 4226, to meet with cruise operators and discuss the introduction of Seahaven.



About Survitec

Survitec is a global leader in survival and safety solutions to the marine, defence, aviation and energy markets. Survitec has over 3,000 employees worldwide covering eight manufacturing facilities, 15 offshore support centres and over 70 owned service centres. It is further supported by a network of over 500 3rd party service centres and distributors. Survitec has received Z-17 approval as a class-approved service provider from seven major classification societies, and also has ISO 9001 certification, the international standard for quality management systems. Throughout its 160-year+ history, Survitec has remained at the forefront of innovation, design and application engineering and is the trusted name when it comes to critical safety and survival solutions.