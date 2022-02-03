2022 February 3 09:39

MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Feb 03

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight upward changes on February 02:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 567.85 (+0.28)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 713.49 (+1.29)

MGO - USD/MT – 850.37 (+4.83)



As of Feb.02, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam - by plus $19 (plus $10 the day before), in Singapore – by plus $2 (minus $7 the day before) and in Houston by plus $ 32 (plus $36 the day before). In Fujairah this fuel grade was undercharged - by minus $5 (minus $13 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam (the overcharge rate increased by $9) and Singapore (the undercharge rate decreased by $9, and this fuel became overcharged) on February 02.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on February 02 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $30 (plus $19 the day before), Singapore - plus $31 (plus $11 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $31 (plus $17 the day before), in Houston by plus $9 (plus $4 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level increased by $20 on February 02.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on February 02: in Rotterdam - minus $ 18 (minus $14 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 22 (minus $18 the day before), in Fujairah – minus $27 (minus $19 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overcharged by plus $34 (plus $39 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the undercharge level increased by $8.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may increase by 2-4 USD/MT, MGO may decline 2-4 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com