2022 February 3 09:13

Crude oil prices decrease on OPEC+ meeting results

Oil prices fell by 0.25%-0.39%

As of 3 February 2022, 08:00 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.25% lower at $89.25 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.39% to $87.92 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing on OPEC+ decision to move ahead with plans for a small increase oil output in March.