2022 February 1 18:14

Canada Steamship Lines's new purpose-designed self-unloading ship starts her maiden voyage

M/V Nukumi, Canada Steamship Lines new purpose-designed self-unloading ship built to service Windsor Salt, departed on her maiden voyage, according to the company's release. The cutting-edge vessel with a deadweight of 26,000 metric tonnes will be the first diesel-electric Laker and the first single point loader to operate in Canada.

Featuring a unique hull design, quieter machinery, single point of loading system and a shuttle boom, the new ship will bring a long-term, safe, sustainable, efficient and reliable shipping solution to the Magdalen Islands region, where it will load deicing salt at Windsor Salt’s Mines Seleine mine and deliver it to stockpiles throughout Eastern Canada to help keep roadways safe during the winter season.

Sailing from Jiangyin, China to Halifax, Canada, M/V Nukumi’s voyage is expected to take six weeks.