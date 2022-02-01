2022 February 1 14:01

Crew of newest logistics vessel Vsevolod Bobrov worked out reception on board helicopter of naval aviation

The crew of the newest logistics vessel Vsevolod Bobrov, during an exercise in the Black Sea, worked out the reception of the Ka-27PS helicopter on deck and checked the operation of all systems of the aircraft complex of the vessel, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In addition, during the training events, the crews of naval aviation helicopters of the fleet worked out actions for the delivery of cargo on board the ship, as well as for the search at sea and rescue of crew members of an emergency ship.

The crew of the vessel checked the radar and sonar equipment, searching for sunken objects and mapping the seabed relief.

The Vsevolod Bobrov logistics support vessel of project 23120 was built at the Severnaya Verf shipyard, combines the characteristics of a rescue tug and transport, is capable of transferring cargo to shore and to ships, as well as participating in rescue operations and conducting hydrographic studies.

Earlier, the crew of the vessel as part of a detachment of ships made an inter-fleet transition from the Baltic to the Black Sea Fleet. The vessel joined the Navy in August 2021.