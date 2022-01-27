2022 January 27 16:36

Construction of digital shipyard commenced at Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport



In-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard provides for introduction of digital shipbuilding technologies, robotization and automation of production

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) has held a ceremony inaugurating the construction of facilities under the project on in-depth modernization of the shipyard. As part of the ceremony held today, 27 January 2022, RF Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, head of Karelia Artur Parphyonchikov and Onezhsky Shipyard Director Vladimir Maizus laid the memorial capsule containing an e-copy of the upgraded shipyard’s 3D model, says Rosmorport’s press release.

The project of in-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard provides for introduction of digital shipbuilding technologies, robotization and automation of production processes allowing for productivity increase over two-fold and annual output increase from 3 to 10 ships. Additional hull construction workshops, a checkpoint, a center for data processing, a gasification station and treatment facilities are to be built at the shipyard. The existing shipbuilding slipway is to undergo reconstruction. In the part of digitalization, an integrated digital production information system will be created to ensure digital management of the shipyard and effective of its production facilities through application of advanced management and information technologies adapted for shipbuilding.

The project was developed by St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University and JSC "Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Technology Center" (St. Petersburg). FSUE "Rosmorport" financed the development.

In June 2021, the project obtained state expert approval from Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise). In November 2021, RF Government approved budget investments in reconstruction of Onezhsky Shipyard in the amount of RUB 5.1 billion for a period between 2021 and 2024.

A contract for construction and assembling of new facilities has been signed with public not-for-profit organization “Military Construction Company” as the General Contractor under the project.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.

