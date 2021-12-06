2021 December 6 14:03

Jan De Nul receives the transport & installation for Vesterhav Nord & Syd wind farm in Denmark

For the offshore wind farm Vesterhav Nord & Syd in Denmark, Jan De Nul Group will transport and install a total of 41 wind turbines of 8.4 MW each on behalf of Vattenfall Denmark. All together, these turbines will produce enough green electricity for the annual needs of approximately 380,000 Danish households. Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation vessel Vole au vent will be mobilised for this installation project, according to the company's release.

The contract between Jan De Nul and Vattenfall includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement and delivery of the Sea-Fastening. Jan De Nul will also be responsible for the engineering of the RAMS for the marine operations related to the wind turbine installation, as well as the transport and installation of the 41 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines with the jack-up installation vessel Vole au vent.



Both offshore wind farms are located in the Eastern part of the Danish North Sea. The Vesterhav Nord Offshore Wind Farm is based west of the coast of Vejlbi, and the Vesterhav Syd Offshore Wind Farm is located close to the Sondervig coast.

The two offshore wind farms are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023.