    Haldor Topsoe to discuss innovation to combat climate change at high-level meeting with US Secretary of State and Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Denmark’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod and a select group of Danish business leaders to discuss Denmark’s contribution to the green energy transition and how the two countries can collaborate for growth and a sustainable future, according to the company's release.

    Haldor Topsoe CEO and President Roeland Baan will participate to present how the company’s technologies can support the Biden Administration’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and help US companies grow their businesses sustainably.

    Topsoe’s focus is to reduce carbon emissions by delivering world-leading technologies to produce essential carbon-neutral fuels and chemicals from renewable electricity.

    President Biden has put the green energy transition high on the agenda, and in Topsoe’s view, conversion of renewable power to green fuels is paramount in widening the scope of electrification to include air transport, shipping and heavy transport.

    Topsoe’s vision is to be recognized as the global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. A key component in this is green hydrogen. Topsoe is a leader in high-performance electrolysis that produces green hydrogen from water and renewable power.

    The company’s proprietary technology is consistently more energy-efficient than today’s standard electrolysis technologies. According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast, hydrogen has the potential to fulfill 17% of the global energy demand by 2050.

    As one of very few companies in the world, Topsoe has deep insight in both electrolysis to produce green hydrogen and the production of green fuels deriving from that hydrogen. This could be ammonia, methanol, and other so-called e-fuels.

    About Haldor Topsoe

    Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe.

