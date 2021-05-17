2021 May 17 10:11

Oil prices fluctuate amid uncertainty caused by coronavirus

Oil prices fluctuations are between -0.03% and +0.12%

As of May 17 (08:25, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for July delivery fell by 0.03% to $68.69 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.12% to $65.44, for June delivery - by 0.05% to $65.41 a barrel.

Oil prices fluctuate amid uncertainty over the commodity demand forecasts caused by the novel coronavirus situation.