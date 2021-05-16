  The version for the print
  2021 May 16 11:07

    Boskalis AGM of shareholders adopts resolutions


    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) on May 12 adopted the 2020 annual financial statements. The Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Management for their management as well as the Supervisory Board for their supervision.  

    Dividend
    The Meeting approved the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per share in cash. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 14 May, with the dividend being made payable on 24 May.

    Appointment of external accountant
    The Meeting approved the appointment of KPMG as the company’s auditor as from the 2022 financial year.

    All other voting items were also adopted.

    Table: Royal Boskalis Westminster

    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

  2021 May 16

