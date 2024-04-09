  The version for the print
  2024 April 9 14:22

    ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two elemental technologies of “CMP-MAP”

    ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two elemental technologies of “CMP-MAP”, “Performance estimation method of ships based on hull roughness and fouling condition” and “Performance and operational analysis solutions”, provided by Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (CMP), according to ClassNK's release.

    ClassNK has verified the functions of “Performance estimation method of ships based on hull roughness and fouling condition”, 1. continuous acquisition of numerous roughness parameters and 3D images over a wide area of the hull on shipbuilding sites using the portable "CMP 3D Hull Roughness Analyzer HRA-3000", 2. estimation of changes in hull resistance by calculating the friction increase rate (FIR) from the surface roughness profile using the "FIR theory version 3.0", 3. estimation of ship performance and CII rating based on the FIR values of each antifouling paint taking into account biofouling and aging using the "PIR Simulator".

    For “Performance and operational analysis solutions”, ClassNK has reviewed 1. performance evaluation methods for visualization of antifouling paint performance, based on on-board monitoring data, 2. operational profile analysis methods for visualization of fouling risk and finding out suitable antifouling paint setting, based on on-board monitoring data or AIS data, 3. providing services as a Solution Provider (SP) defined by IoS-OP. After conducting verifications on each, ClassNK has issued certificates.

