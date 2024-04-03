2024 April 3 17:21

First methanol bunkering with deepsea vessel Ane Maersk at Port of Antwerp-Bruges

On Tuesday 2 April 2024, the world’s first large methanol-powered deep-sea vessel ‘Ane Maersk’ called the Antwerp port at the MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET). ​ The vessel completed its first bunker operation in European waters, bunkering 4.300 tons of green methanol and 1.375 tons of biodiesel (B100) during the port stay, according to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges's release.

The call at the Antwerp port is part of ‘Ane Maersk’s’ maiden voyage from South Korea to China, fuelled by green methanol. The container vessel built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea has a nominal capacity of 16,000 containers (TEU) and is equipped with a dual-fuel engine enabling operations on methanol as well as biodiesel and conventional bunker fuel. ‘Ane Maersk’ is the first of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels, that will be delivered between 2024 and 2025 and world’s second methanol-enabled container vessel.

The bunkering took place at the MPET terminal and was accomplished safely during terminal operations. TankMatch dispatched two barges to transfer 4.300 tons of green methanol onto the Ane Maersk. Subsequently, a barge from VT Group delivered 1.375 tons of biodiesel (B100).

The bunkering process was seamlessly integrated into the vessel’s port stay, combining bunkering simultaneously with on- and off-loading of cargo. The so called ‘simultaneous operations’ (SIMOPS) increased the efficiency of the port stay by lowering additional time allocation for refuelling. This impressive milestone reflects the excellent collaboration between multiple stakeholders involved.



In June 2023 the very first methanol bunkering operation took place at Port of Antwerp-Bruges, when 475 mT (metric tonnes) of methanol were bunkered onto the tanker Stena Pro Marine.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges already has the capacity to store climate neutral fuels for use within its industrial cluster and distribution to the hinterland. In the context of the broad energy transition, where hydrogen carriers like methanol, ammonia, and methane are set to play pivotal roles, many tank storage terminals have invested in extra capacity or are planning to do so. ​

In the process of enabling the bunkering of climate neutral fuels at both its platforms, Port of Antwerp-Bruges has conducted risk assessments for all types of fuel, is setting up safety protocols and will ensure the highest qualifications within its bunkering ecosystem by implementing a licensing system for bunker operators.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.



MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) is a joint venture between PSA and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). With an annual throughput capacity of 9 million TEU, a quay length of 3.7 km and a surface area of 247 ha, MPET is the largest container terminal in Europe and accounts for more than 50% of Antwerp's total container volume. MPET is equipped with 38 container cranes and has 11 berths to handle the largest ships in the world.



Tankmatch organises sustainable transport of ​ biocomponents(methanol) and chemicals by rail, river and canal.

VT is an independent tanker shipping company with a global presence. Founded in 1933, VT Group offers optimal support for transport and bunkering with highly trained personnel and impeccable equipment. VT is mainly active in European waters (ARA area, all Rhine river states, Sweden and Spain) Panama and Oman.



With an overall throughput of 271 million tonnes per year, Port of Antwerp-Bruges is a critical hub in worldwide trade and industry. ​