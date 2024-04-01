2024 April 1 15:58

“K” Line enters into long-term time charter with QatarEnergy for four newbuilding LNG vessels

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) announced the execution of four long-term Time Charter contracts through joint venture companies with QatarEnergy.

The joint venture companies have concurrently executed shipbuilding contracts for 174,000m3 LNG carriers with Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. QatarEnergy is the world’s largest LNG producer and will allocate the newbuilding vessels to transport LNG around the world.

The newbuilding vessels will be equipped with X-DF2.2 iCER, VCR and other energy saving devices which will contribute to reduction of GHG emissions and realize the ease of environmental impact by lower fuel consumption in operation.

Additionally, the new building vessels will obtain OCCS-Ready notation from classification society by conducting an evaluation for future installation of the OCCS, in anticipation of further GHG reduction.

Since the delivery of “Bishu Maru” in 1983 as the first Japanese LNG carrier, “K” LINE has been establishing expertise on LNG transportation and developing its worldwide network for over 40 years.

“K” LINE and QatarEnergy have had long-term relationship through several existing projects.