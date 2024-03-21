2024 March 21 16:55

Chart Industries and GasLog partner on large scale liquid hydrogen deployment

Chart Industries, Inc., a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, announced its collaboration with GasLog LNG Services Ltd., a leading provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping services, to study the development of a commercial scale liquid hydrogen (LH2) supply chain leveraging GasLog’s latest developments of a liquid hydrogen vessel and Chart’s extensive experience in cryogenics and large-scale liquefaction solutions for the global distribution of LH2, according to the company's release.

This collaboration aims to support GasLog’s participation in recently announced projects to develop a commercial scale LH2 supply chain from export markets in the Middle East to European and Asian destinations for onward distribution by liquid transportation and/or gas via pipelines to various end users.

Chart will leverage its over 158 years of hydrogen experience for this collaboration through hydrogen compression, liquefaction and refrigeration technologies, and cryogenic loading/unloading operations, amongst other products.



Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule.

GasLog LNG Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of GasLog Ltd., is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 37 LNG carriers (32 on the water, four under construction and one vessel as a floating storage and regasification unit, or “FSRU”, under commissioning).