  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 21 12:31

    IMO on track to adopt mid-term measures to cut emissions from ships

    IMO is advancing discussions on legally-binding ‘mid-term’ measures to help the maritime industry achieve net zero shipping, as set out in the 2023 IMO Strategy on the Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships. The measures are scheduled for adoption in late 2025.

    The topic is part of a packed agenda for IMO’s Maritime Environment Protection Committee, which meets in London for its 81st session from 18-24 March.

    The mid-term measures include the establishment of a global fuel standard for marine fuels and a global pricing mechanism for greenhouse gas emissions from ships. The aim is to ensure a just and equitable transition to net zero shipping by or around, i.e. close to 2050, taking into account different national circumstances.

    Discussions by the Committee have so far indicated broad support for developing the mid-term measures, although the details of what exact approach to take are still under deliberation. Several proposals are on the table.

    Member States have expressed a clear commitment and willingness to continue working together towards a common understanding of the issues and possible convergences among the different proposals. This reflects preliminary discussions during the Intersessional Working Group on GHG Emissions from Ships from 11-15 March.

    A Working Group on the Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships has been established and is expected to report back on its work on Friday 22 March.

    To support decision-making, a comprehensive impact assessment is being carried out to analyse the potential economic impact of the various proposed measures on Member States, including Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States. The finalized assessment is due to be submitted to the next meeting of the Committee (MEPC 82) from 30 September to 4 October 2024.

    Furthering the work on GHG emissions, the MEPC adopted revised Guidelines on life cycle assessment of GHG intensity of marine fuels (LCA Guidelines) on Monday, 18 March.

    The LCA guidelines enable the calculation of GHG emissions over the full production cycle and end-use of marine fuels, known as “well-to-wake” approach. The updated guidelines include revised calculations for default emission factors; an updated appendix 4 on template for well-to-tank default emission factor submission; and a new appendix 5 template for tank-to-wake emission factors.

    Other major areas MEPC 81 is covering this week include energy efficiency of ships; tackling marine litter; transport of plastic pellets by sea; ballast water management; approval of regional Emission Control Areas; ship recycling and underwater noise reduction.

Другие новости по темам: IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 21

13:21 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding completes the delivery of LNG-specific limestone carrier
12:31 IMO on track to adopt mid-term measures to cut emissions from ships
12:11 Freight traffic at Valenciaport grows by 10% in Jan-Feb 2024
11:41 Euronav announces dividend proposal and further fleet optimisation and growth
11:13 Capital Product Partners announces the sale of three 10,000 TEU container vessels
10:51 Scorpio Tankers announces agreements to sell two MR product tankers
10:35 GTT receives new order from HD KSOE for the tank design of three new vessels
09:58 Liquid Wind, Umea Energy and Wasaline sign Letter of Intent for the supply of eMethanol

2024 March 20

18:05 Marlink delivers future-proof hybrid network solution onboard Exploris One
17:45 Ten organisations unite to combat illegal wildlife trafficking in global supply chains
17:35 Green Ships Invest and Amogy sign contract for ammonia energy solution
16:34 S.Korean tanker capsizes off Japan, 8 crew members dead
16:23 SFL Corporation announces acquisition of three newbuild LR2 product tankers in combination with long term charters
15:56 Bollinger Shipyards delivers USCGC David Duren to U.S. Coast Guard
15:32 Ascenz Marorka becomes an Associate Member of BIMCO
14:45 DFDS extends and deepens collaboration with Nowhere Networks
14:23 The UK Government advances the Future Port Talbot project to the Primary List phase of the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme
13:52 KSAT acquires a 70 percent majority stake in VAKE
13:26 MAN Energy Solutions lands major compressor order for FPSO vessel
12:43 Hapag-Lloyd publishes Sustainability Report 2023
12:21 thyssenkrupp and Carlyle evaluate cooperation on the planned separation of the marine business
12:15 LNGCON 2024: a platform for progress in the evolving energy landscape
11:48 APM Terminals and HHIT enter a strategic collaboration on port automation and green logistics in Vietnam
11:24 Master Boat Builders delivers tug Tortuga to Seaside LNG
10:58 DNV helps Moss Maritime to reduce floating solar design risks
10:22 IMO urged to create new Arctic areas free from shipping pollution
09:58 DNV and Ocean Sovereign sign agreement to comply with French regulations for the deployment of “fish farming superyacht” Ocean Ark

2024 March 19

18:04 Ports of Southampton and Singapore explore green transport cooperation
17:41 13% of world seaborne trade under attack from Houthis and Somali pirates
17:25 New study unveils low port readiness to the adoption of onboard CO2 capture solutions
16:45 TotalEnergies partners with major international companies to support e-NG development
16:15 Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG announces LNG offtake agreement with Gunvor Group
15:46 Fincantieri and Saipem sign collaboration in the subsea domain
15:22 Seatrium partners with TenneT and GE Vernova for third offshore wind project in the Netherlands
14:52 Var Energi ASA and Var Energi Norge AS agree a joint merger plan
14:12 TECO 2030 receives AIP from DNV for onboard compressed hydrogen fuel systems
13:42 ESL Shipping to sell its Supramax vessels
13:22 Ocean Network Express finalises European Union Allowances transaction with BNP Paribas
12:41 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement provides operational support and cost savings for Korean container vessels
12:10 MOL, Idemitsu, HIF team up to develop e-fuel/e-methanol supply chain
11:42 MAN CEON digital platform receives Cyber Security Product Design Assessment certification from ABS
11:23 “K” Lline begins participating in joint study on liquefied CO2 marine transportation
10:48 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 60% in Feb 2024
10:24 PortXL signs a partnership agreement with MINDbase
09:47 IMO to open regional office in Fiji to serve the Pacific

2024 March 18

18:13 Brunvoll propulsion chosen for ESVAGT's growing fleet of SOVs
17:42 ADNOC signs second long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG Project
17:37 Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard holds launching ceremony for CMAL's MV Isle of Islay
17:24 Fortescue successfully conducts world’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel in a dual-fueled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore
17:02 APL updates on European Union’s Import Control System 2
16:03 MED Marine contracted to build MED-A2575 series tug for SVS Maritime
15:31 Hanwha Ocean and BV join hands to develop a 270K LNG carrier
15:17 HD Korea Shipbuilding awarded contracts for three VLACs
14:18 Port of Skagen and Stillstrom partner to decarbonise anchorage zone with offshore charging solutions
13:22 Sanmar delivers 6th battery electric power tugboat to Norwegian operator
13:16 COSCO SHIPPING Lines announces the launch of OCEAN Alliance DAY 8 product this year
12:21 Dutch offshore wind farm approved by LR
11:39 ClassNK awards first-ever notation for improvements in living and working environment to Fuyo Kaiun's bulk carrier "ELETTRA"
11:31 Davie strengthens Québec’s shipbuilding industry by supporting the reorientation of AFCDC
10:44 Storylines and Brodosplit shipyard renew ship building contract to construct private residence ship
10:25 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy project offshore New Jersey
09:51 First ‘flying’ electric ferry to debut in New Zealand in 2025

2024 March 17

16:31 Norwegian Shipowners' Association names Harald Fotland as its President
15:22 ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems now supports fully digital, streamlined SIRE 2.0 inspections
14:15 TechnipFMC selected by NEP to deliver the first all-electric iEPCI for CCS
13:03 US sanctions shipping company, targeting Iran and Houthi rebels
11:01 The first hybrid electric vessel built in South America will use a Corvus battery system
09:47 Kalmar and Forterra sign JDA for autonomous terminal tractor

2024 March 16

16:24 The Netherlands selects Naval Group for its submarine replacement program
15:41 Equinor exercises options to extend four-year drilling contracts