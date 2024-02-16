2024 February 16 13:47

ABS publishes requirements for LCO2 carriers

ABS shifts its focus towards vessels crucial for advancing decarbonization with its latest release: "Criteria for Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Carriers", according to ABS's release.

This is the first publication available in the maritime industry dedicated to the design, construction, and classification of LCO2 carriers where liquefied CO2 is carried as cargo.

As more industries adopt carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies as part of a decarbonization strategy, the amount of captured CO2 will be greater than today’s consumption. This excess CO2 needs to be transported both globally and/or locally for sequestration or various uses. Transporting captured CO2 over long distances will cause an increased demand for building dedicated liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers.

