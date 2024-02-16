2024 February 16 09:41

ClassNK and Lovoy signed MOU to jointly explore enhanced safety at sea

ClassNK and Lovoy have forged a partnership to enhance safety at sea by jointly exploring more user-friendly Safety Management Systems (SMS), according to ClassNK's release.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two entities aims to address the complexity of existing SMSs, ensuring they remain accessible and effective for seafarers.

Lovoy emphasizes the importance of simplicity in SMS design to reduce the risk of errors, especially amid evolving industry requirements like the introduction of LNG fuel.

With ClassNK having audited SMSs for thousands of vessels and companies, both parties recognize the need for improvement in SMSs and see it as an opportunity for collaboration.

The collaboration aims to provide lasting change by training companies to streamline their SMSs without compromising on compliance or effectiveness.

Lovoy specializes in simplifying SMSs through the Lovoy Method, which allows companies to meet legal requirements while ensuring user-friendliness.