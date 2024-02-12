2024 February 12 15:13

Port of Antwerp-Bruges increases the bollard capacity

Port of Antwerp-Bruges has increased the bollard capacity from 150 tonnes to two sets of 250 tonnes each. This significant upgrade, undertaken in collaboration with PSA Antwerp, aims to optimize space utilization on the quay and accommodate larger vessels with increased draught, according to the company's release.

The decision to augment the bollard capacity was prompted by a dynamic mooring analysis, which revealed a potential risk of overloading with the progressively larger ships docking at the terminal. To mitigate this risk and minimize lost space between vessels, seven new 250-tonne bollards were installed, replacing the previous four bollards.

Originally commissioned 26 years ago, the Noordzee Terminal has witnessed a remarkable evolution in vessel size, with capacity increasing from about 5,000 TEU to accommodating ships of up to 24,000 TEU. Over the years, various technical interventions have been implemented to optimize quay length and accommodate vessels with deeper draughts. The installation of new bollards represents the final step in this process, enabling the terminal to efficiently handle multiple large vessels while maximizing quay space utilization.

The project involved meticulous planning and engineering, with extensive study work conducted by Sweco, an engineering, architecture, and consultancy firm, and independent technical expert SECO Belgium. The installation process, carried out by Hye NV from Burcht, included anchoring steel frames into cutouts made in the quay wall head and anchoring them into the subsoil with 50-meter-long tensioned anchors to ensure overall stability.