2024 February 9 16:23

Minesto's Dragon 12 successfully powers grid in the Faroe Islands

Minesto, a pioneering ocean energy developer, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful commissioning of the utility-scale tidal powerplant Dragon 12, rated at 1.2 MW.

Dragon 12 delivered its first electricity to the national grid in the Faroe Islands in the early morning of February 9. Dragon 12 marks Minesto's first foray into megawatt-scale tidal energy kite technology.

This 12-meter wide, 28-ton subsea kite, anchored to the seabed with a tether, operates in an 8-shaped flight trajectory powered by tidal flow.

It represents a 10-fold scale-up from the existing 100 kW Dragon 4, offering competitive performance and cost-efficiency for the development of large-scale commercial subsea parks of tidal powerplants.

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company. Minesto’s award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.



Minesto is the European Union’s largest investment in marine energy to date.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales, and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology.



