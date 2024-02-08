2024 February 8 16:47

RZD expands capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline haul to the Strait of Tartary ports

The double-track section is located on the Komsomolsk-on-Amur - Vanino line





Image credit: RZD Telegram Messenger channel



East bound rail freight transport is expected to reach at least 219 million tonnes per year by 2030, taking into account the Ministry of Eastern Development outlook.



The Baikal-Amur Mainline is the 4234km long railway running through Eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East. The BAM is almost 500 km shorter than the Trans-Siberian Railway on the section from Taishet to the Port of Vanino.