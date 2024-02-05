  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 5 18:06

    QatarEnergy announces 10-year condensate supply agreement with Mitsui

    QatarEnergy has announced a long-term condensate supply agreement with Mitsui & Co. Energy Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (“Mitsui”), a global conglomerate engaged in the energy sector and general trading, headquartered in Japan, according to the company's release.

    The 10-year supply agreement stipulates the supply of up to eleven million barrels of condensates per annum, starting from April 2024.

    The agreement highlights QatarEnergy’s strategy of establishing longer-term strategic business relationship and cooperation. The terms of the supply agreement provide options for increasing the condensate volumes, as additional condensate volume is expected to be exported from the State of Qatar once the North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) expansion projects come online.

    QatarEnergy and Mitsui have a long-standing strategic partnership through several shared investments in the energy industry in Qatar.

Другие новости по темам: QatarEnergy  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 5

18:06 QatarEnergy announces 10-year condensate supply agreement with Mitsui
17:36 South Korea's oceans ministry announces contract to build and lease four car carriers
17:16 Shell confirms rig contract with Valaris for the drilling of Selene and Pensacola wells
16:44 MSME shipyard in Gujarat builds 25 tonne Bollard Pull Tug for Indian Navy
16:23 Cargotec approves a plan to separate Kalmar into a new listed company
15:57 Ulsan Port announces a world first sustainable fuel supply to a very large container ship ANE MAERSK
15:22 Shell joins Renewables for Subsea Power project
14:45 MOL and JX collaborate on cross-border CCS value chain development
12:48 VINCI wins the power connection contract for three berths at HAROPA PORT
11:37 AD Ports extends partnership for bulk and general cargo terminal at Karachi Port
11:12 IMO Secretary-General outlines ambitious agenda for global maritime sector
10:41 WSC, BIMCO and ICS issue joint statement on joint international statement on Red Sea attacks
09:34 Borei-class submarine Knyaz Pozharsky floated out in Severodvinsk

2024 February 4

16:21 Sanmar delivers multi-purpose tug to Turkish port in final week of year
15:07 Seacor announces sale of SEACOR Container Lines to King Ocean
14:16 Van Oord starts land reclamation for new quay in Paldiski South Harbour in Estonia
13:41 Cochin Shipyard bags new international order for construction of hybrid SOVs
12:35 CMA CGM suspends its vessels transit through Red Sea
09:43 COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL opens in Casablanca

2024 February 3

15:49 China Shipyard output to rise 6.3% to 45 Mln DWTs this year, industry group says
14:07 North Star breaks into European offshore wind market with newbuild ship bound for EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm
12:31 Jan De Nul Group selects MacArtney's cutting-edge CEMAC tensioner systems for complete CLV fleet
10:14 GAMMA Project: New e-fuels to make international shipping climate neutral

2024 February 2

18:07 Global liner schedule reliability increased by 19.5 percent in 2023
17:40 Thun Tankers welcomes Thun Resource, the first in "Resource Efficient Class" series
17:16 Paratus announces contract award for the Titania jack-up
16:50 TEN acquires five vessels from Viken Crude
16:23 Yang Ming enhances services with launch of JKX and revamped JTS and PAS routes
15:58 GAZ-SYSTEM selects MOL for further arrangements of terms of delivery of the first FSRU to Poland
14:54 TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal submits fuel cell high-speed vessel design for approval in principle
14:36 Seatrium secures favoured customer contract for LNG carrier repairs & upgrades with TMS Cardiff Gas
13:59 Evergreen Marine and X-Press Feeders sign MOA for launch of green shipping routes in Europe
13:24 Sea Forrest secures RINA type approval certificate for its SEAGEN marine battery system
12:42 MAN Energy Solutions to provide a propulsion package for four oil-and-chemical tankers
12:11 Major industry study reveals pivotal role of alternative fuels in greenhouse gas reduction across vessel life cycle
11:40 HD Hyundai Group achieves one-third of $13.5 bln annual order target in January 2024
11:04 AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Global Transport Solutions Group
10:40 Keppel posts a record net profit of S$4.1 bln in 2023
10:23 Google signs power purchase agreements with Shell and Eneco for two new-to-the-grid offshore wind farms
10:13 Alexander Novak: Russia to continue voluntarily oil export cuts by 500 000 barrels per day until the end of March 2024
09:59 Damen starts consruction of new CSOV for Ta San Shang Marine

2024 February 1

18:07 Australia’s Woodside Energy halts $18 bln gas pipeline installation after rupture
17:31 KT Marine selects Damen for speedy delivery of new Fast Ferry 4212
17:12 Container shipping in the Red Sea down of almost 30% this year - IMF
16:57 Okapi Supply Trading Advisory acquires Yara Marine Technologies
16:38 Neptune Lines announces addition of two next-generation vessels to its fleet
15:57 GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas reach a new milestone in liquefied hydrogen transport
15:29 Boudewijn Siemons appointed CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
15:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05, 2024
14:24 446 ocean-going commercial ships and offshore units were scrapped in 2023
13:44 Hafnia Bunkers announced strategic collaboration with Unigas and FincoEnergies
11:45 Valenciaport traffic down by 2.81% to 76,746,424 tonnes in 2023
11:12 CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with South America East Coast
10:45 Fukujin Kisen selects Marlink to equip its owned fleet with smart hybrid network

2024 January 31

18:06 Hanna Stelzel appointed Director Containers at Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:32 Ship carrying 16,000 sheep and cattle stranded off Australia
17:26 Carnival Corporation reroutes Red Sea transits for 12 ships across seven brands
16:45 Chiyoda Corporation, NYK and KNCC conduct a joint study to quantify and test the feasibility of the CCUS value chain
16:06 ZeroNorth acquires Euronav’s FAST platform
15:44 GT Green Technologies secures UK Government funding to implement AirWing system on a multipurpose vessel
15:14 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cydome Everlight
14:43 CMA CGM selects Beihai Shipbuilding for a pioneering methanol retrofit project
14:23 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING completes delivery of the first LPG carrier
13:56 IMO's Sub-Committee agrees action plan to reduce underwater noise from ships
13:50 Port of Onne in Nigeria handles a cargo of Uralchem’s free fertilizers
12:50 Lada-class diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt enters service with Russian Navy
11:42 Shipping operations at Chinese ports have been temporarily halted due to dense fog
11:02 LNG duel-fuelled bunker tanker joins TFG Marine fleet to operate in the Port of Singapore
10:42 Port of Santos plans terminal expansion
10:20 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs multi-year contracts with equipment manufacturer and automotive distributor