2024 February 4 14:16

Van Oord starts land reclamation for new quay in Paldiski South Harbour in Estonia

TSHD Vox Amalia has arrived in Estonia to supply approximately 830,000 m3 of sand to create 10 ha of land for the new quay

Van Oord started reclamation works for a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour in Estonia. The new quay is meant to accelerate the development of offshore wind energy in Estonia and the Baltic States.



Van Oord's trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Amalia has arrived in Estonia to supply approximately 830,000 cubic metres of sand to create 10 hectares of land for the new quay. The sand is dredged from a borrow area on the northern coast of Hiiumaa, about 125 kilometres from the port. The new quay is scheduled to be completed in 2025.



Due to its favourable location, the construction of the new quay will create the conditions for the Port Authority, Port of Tallinn, to become an important partner in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea region. The new quay will increase the port’s capacity to receive large special-purpose vessels for the construction of offshore wind farms and the transport of offshore wind components. The large rear area behind the new quay allows the establishment of industrial and production companies related to offshore wind industry.