2024 February 2 13:24

Sea Forrest secures RINA type approval certificate for its SEAGEN marine battery system

Sea Forrest, a leading provider of specialist marine electric propulsion and energy management solutions has been awarded a type approval certificate by RINA for its groundbreaking marine lithium ion battery system, jointly developed with GenPlus Pte Ltd., according to the company's release.

The SEAGEN Marine Battery System GP-VESS-110, a robust 110kWh lithium-ion battery system, signifies a remarkable leap forward in eco-friendly technology. As the global demand for sustainable and environmentally conscious solutions increase rapidly, Sea Forrest is leading the charge with a transformative marinized battery systems.

In a collaboration with GenPlus Pte Ltd, Sea Forrest has engineered a lithium-ion battery system that not only guarantees high performance but also ensures safety amidst the various situations encountered on board vessels operating in Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asia, including vibration, heat, overcurrent, and electromagnetic interference.

The meticulous type approval process adhered to the industry's latest standards, as outlined in RINA Rules for the Type Approval Certification of Lithium Battery Systems - 2022. This stringent certification attests to the SEAGEN Marine Battery System's adherence to the highest quality and safety benchmarks.