Port of Onne in Nigeria handles a cargo of Uralchem’s free fertilizers
A shipment of potassium with a volume of 34 000 tonnes was delivered by Uralchem Group
This is the fifth free shipment of fertilizer cargoes supplied as a humanitarian aid by the Uralchem Group to Africa.
Since the end of 2022, the group has shipped more than 134 000 tonnes of fertilizers to Africa free of charge. More than 111 000 tonnes of this volume were sent from EU ports and warehouses with the support of the UN World Food Program (WFP) to Malawi, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.
Overall, Uralchem plans to supply about 300 000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers as a humanitarian aid to developing countries. Besides, Uralchem Group pays SEA and other transportation costs.
Uralchem Group, operating since 2007 is today the leading producer of fertilizers and chemical products in Russia and is among the largest global producers and exporters of nitrogen, potassium and complex fertilizers.