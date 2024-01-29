2024 January 29 14:23

QatarEnergy and Excelerate sign 15-year agreement to supply 1 MTPA of LNG to Bangladesh

QatarEnergy and Excelerate Energy (Excelerate) signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of LNG from Qatar to Bangladesh, according to the company's release.

Pursuant to the SPA, Excelerate will purchase up to one million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from QatarEnergy to be delivered to floating storage and regasification units in Bangladesh for 15 years starting in January 2026.

Excelerate will purchase 0.85 MTPA of LNG in 2026 and 2027, and one MTPA from 2028 to 2040.



Qatar is the largest LNG supplier to Bangladesh and aspires to continue being the LNG supplier of choice for partners in the South Asia LNG markets.