2024 January 26 18:07

Government gives green light for three Ports of Stockholm EU grant applications

Ports of Stockholm, in collaboration with many other ports and stakeholders, has been given the green light to apply for EU funding for three sustainability initiatives. The major focus of the projects is the development of the electricity infrastructure. This will support the transition to greener shipping by lowering quayside air particle emissions, according to the company's release.

Government approval has been given for all three applications from Ports of Stockholm, in collaboration with other ports, to be submitted to the EU Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to apply for grant funding. The goals include augmenting the electricity infrastructure by increasing onshore power connections at Ports of Stockholm and other ports. This is intended to ensure transition to more sustainable shipping with minimal quayside air particle emissions.

The development of onshore power connections for container and passenger ships in core ports is one of the 2030 targets of the EU climate goals and “Fit for 55” conversion to greener shipping policy.



If the projects are awarded EU funding, they will run between 2024 and 2025, or until 2026 at the latest.

The initiatives in the applications green lit for submission are the following.

The goal is to meet the EU 2030 targets as soon as possible for onshore power connections for container ships at the quayside in TEN-T ports for more than two hours.

In addition to Ports of Stockholm, the collaboration also involves the ports in Gothenburg, Århus, Bremerhaven, Oslo and Hamburg, as well as the Danish container shipping company Unifeeder.



The goal is to accelerate and ensure the development of onshore power supply (OPS) in the Baltic Sea region.

Ports of Stockholm will focus on pilot studies of onshore power development at the Värtahamnen, Frihamnen and Stadsgården Ports.

The collaboration includes six other TEN-T core ports: Klaipėda, Riga, Tallinn, Hamburg, Gdynia and Gdańsk.

Ports of Stockholm, with support from the Baltic Ports Organisation (BPO), is the coordinator for the application.

Upgrade of the Motorways of the Sea (MOS) connection Stockholm-Riga

The goal is to reduce the climate impact of the passenger terminals in Stockholm and Riga and to create a sustainable basis for the future reintroduction of the extremely important shipping services between both capital cities.

The infrastructure at the Värtahamnen Port in Stockholm will be upgraded and the existing ferry terminal in Riga will be relocated to a site outside the city centre.

The majority of the regular ferry services to and from Stockholm and Nynäshamn already connect to onshore power. During 2023 the Port of Kapellskär and the Stadsgården quays were equipped with new onshore power connections at the quays for ferries and cruise ships.