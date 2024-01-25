2024 January 25 11:29

Wartsila extends an agreement with Carnival Corporation

Technology group Wartsila and Carnival Corporation & plc have signed a one-year extension to the Performance based agreement that has been in place since 2017, according to the company's release. The agreement, which was due to expire in March 2029, will now be valid until March 2030. It covers the maintenance, technical support, optimisation and fuel saving solutions for 57 cruise ships within the global Carnival Corporation fleet. The contract was signed in October 2023.

By optimising the performance and efficiency of the ships’ Wärtsilä engines, fuel consumption is reduced, which in turn lowers greenhouse gas emission levels. The programme is considered a key element within Carnival Corporation’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions along its fleet operations.



In addition to scheduled and unscheduled spare parts, the Wärtsilä agreement includes technical advisory for major overhauls, technical audits, crew training, equipment monitoring, technical support, and an industry-first tailored fuel savings programme.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises and Seabourn.





