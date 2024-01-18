2024 January 18 15:32

Hoegh Autoliners signs new contract with major East Asian car producer

Höegh Autoliners ASA has signed a new contract with a major East Asian car producer for the transport of cars, mainly electronic vehicles (EVs), from Asia to Europe. The contract is valid for shipments until the end of 2028, according to the company's release.

Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, comments:

“We are happy to be chosen as the preferred shipping partner for another world-leading car producer. We take pride in the trust given to us for bringing their prestigious brands to their end users in Europe in the upcoming years. The trade from East Asia to Europe is one of our core trades where we are offering our customers quality transport with high frequency and competitive transit times. Höegh Autoliners have taken a leading role in the deep-sea car transportation industry in terms of reducing our own, and our customers' carbon footprint. From the second half of this year, we will provide our customers with the opportunity to transport their cargo on our flagship Aurora-class newbuilds, being the largest and most carbon-efficient car carriers in the industry. This offering embodies our commitment to delivering unparalleled service while at the same time being a frontrunner for sustainable shipping”.



Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of RoRo (Roll On Roll Off) transportation services delivering cars, high and heavy and breakbulk cargoes across the world. The company operates around 40 RoRo vessels in global trade systems and makes about 3 000 port calls each year. Höegh Autoliners has its head office in Oslo, Norway and employs around 390 people in its 16 offices worldwide and around 1 170 seafarers.