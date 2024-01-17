2024 January 17 15:43

An agreement between ENAP and SAAM will make Chile the first country in Latin America with an electric tugboat

Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (ENAP) and SAAM, through its tugboat division SAAM Towage, signed a service agreement that will make Chile the first country in Latin America with an electric, and therefore emission-free, maritime tugboat.

The vessel will operate in the Aysén region’s Puerto Chacabuco, one of the world’s southernmost terminals. It will provide GHG emissions-free berthing and unberthing services for vessels and significantly reduce environmental and underwater noise.



The new tug is expected to begin operating in Chile within the next 18 months.