2024 January 11 16:05

Port of Antwerp-Bruges cargo volumes in tonnes down 5.5% to 271 million tonnes in 2023

Volumes in every major shipping sector took a hit in 2023, according to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges results.

Overall cargo volumes in tonnes were 5.5% down to 271 million tonnes, but dry and breakbulk fell to 14.8 million and 10 million tonnes, 13.9% and 18.8% respectively. Liquid bulk was down 2.1% to 88.7 million tonnes while container throughput, by far the biggest sector at 137.2 million tonnes, saw throughput decline to 12.5 million teu, a 7.2% drop.

Ro-ro cargoes also fell by 2.1%, to 21 million tonnes, but car volumes bucked the trend to 3.56 million new cars, up 9% over the year.



According to a Port of Antwerp-Bruges statement weak global economic growth and lower demand for commodities hit global demand, however, the Belgian port said it has fared better than its competitors in the Hamburg - Le Havre range with its market share rising 0.6% points to 30.2% last year.

Port CEO Jacques Vandermeiren said the decline in demand was expected given that the North European ports are “at the centre of economic and geopolitical challenges”.



According to the port it expects to invest EUR2.9 billion over the next 10 years building new infrastructure, including a quay wall for the Europa Terminal, a new co-ordination centre and residual land on the Left Bank.

Dirk De fauw, mayor of the city of Bruges and VP of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges said that the merger of the ports of Antwerp and Bruges in 2022 is showing benefits, particularly in the current economic climate.



