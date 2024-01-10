2024 January 10 10:07

Artemis Technologies sells Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL to in Denmark

Artemis Technologies, a developer of high-performance maritime technology, announced the sale of an Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL to in Denmark, according to the company's release.

The 12-metre guest transfer vessel is 100% electric and can carry up to 12 passengers and 2 crew. Powered by the patented Artemis eFoiler technology, the state-of-the-art vessel is equipped with a number of features that will provide a safe and enjoyable experience for passengers.

The vessel is the latest product in the Artemis EF-12 workboat range. These robust workboats, which are now in serial production, have been tried, tested and proven in a range of conditions and comply with The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Workboat Code.

The purchase of the Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL is part of Vejrø Resort’s (owned by Kim Fournais) commitment to sustainability, replacing the existing diesel-powered boat that sails guests to and from the island today. The resort is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2025 and the eFoiler vessel is key to achieving this goal.



The vessel will be the first of its kind in Denmark, and is expected to be in service from Summer 2024.