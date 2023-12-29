2023 December 29 12:21

Port of New York and New Jersey container volumes up 7.5 percent to 644,439 TEUs in November 2023

The Port of New York and New Jersey moved 644,439 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) during November 2023, according to the company's release. The figure was a 7.5 percent increase from November 2019. It was a 13.2 percent decrease from October 2023, which marked the seaport’s busiest month of the year as retailers made final preparations for the holiday shopping season.

For the year through November, the seaport moved nearly 7.2 million TEUs. This was an increase of 4.2 percent from activity the same point in 2019. The seaport remained the nation’s second busiest for loaded containers handled year-to-date, totaling over 4.8 million TEUs.



