2023 December 20 15:33

VARO Energy and Hoegh Autoliners announced a strategic partnership

VARO Energy and Höegh Autoliners, a leading global provider of ocean transportation solutions, announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the decarbonisation of maritime sectors. This collaboration focuses on supplying 100% advanced biofuels for deep-sea transportation from Europe, underpinning both companies’ voluntary commitments to superior sustainability standards.

This partnership is aligned with the strategies of both companies: Höegh Autoliners is dedicated to offering ocean transportation solutions with a focus on reducing environmental impact and supporting the decarbonisation of its customers' supply chains.

VARO is playing a leading role in biofuels in Europe. In line with its ONE VARO Transformation strategy, its biofuels business, is focused on reducing the use of food and feed as feedstocks and building assets to manufacture advanced biofuels derived from waste and advanced feedstocks, including Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and Renewable Diesel (HVO).

In 2021, Höegh Autoliners achieved a significant milestone by completing its first carbon-neutral voyage when Höegh Trigger ran on advanced biofuels, adhering to the highest sustainability standards on its journey from Europe to South Africa. In 2022, the company supplied 3,858 MT of biofuel to two prominent automobile manufacturers. In 2023, its commitment to sustainability continued by sourcing 10,377 MT of biofuel, with several other projects in the pipeline expected to further increase the biofuel supply in 2024. BMW Group is amongst the OEMs already choosing to ship cargo using advanced biofuels. The contract between BMW and Höegh Autoliners resulted in emission reductions of 4,466 MT CO2 equivalents in 2022.



Höegh Autoliners is a global provider of ocean transportation solutions, committed to reducing its carbon footprint and offering sustainable shipping services.

VARO Energy (“VARO”) is the partner of choice for customers in the energy transition by providing the sustainable and reliable energy solutions that they need to decarbonise. Engine 1 includes manufacturing, storage, distribution, marketing, and trading of conventional energies. Engine 2 activities are focused on sustainable energies and include biofuels, biogas, green hydrogen, e-mobility, and nature-based carbon removals. VARO plans to invest around $3.5 billion over the 2022-26 period, with two-third committed to sustainable energies. The company has a net zero target for scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2040. VARO is a Swiss-based private company.