2023 December 14 12:02

YADA and MAN Cryo’s ammonia fuel system receives Approval in Principle

On 6 December 2023, at the BV booth at Marintec China, YADA and MAN Cryo received an AiP for their joint development of an ammonia fuel supply system, according to the company's release.

Founded in 1993, YADA has supplied piping systems for more than 2,000 ships in China and abroad, and has been recognized by many industry sectors, including shipbuilding and marine engineering. Swedish company MAN Cryo specializes in solutions for LNG storage and handling, and has provided a broad range of equipment for marine LNG.

The two formed a strategic partnership in 2022 to design dual-fuel systems, which have earned them acclaim from owners and yards in China and around the world. The partners have already provided dual fuel systems for two vessels:

Chinese automaker BYD’s LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier, constructed by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI)

X-Press Feeder’s methanol dual-fuel containership, constructed in the Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard