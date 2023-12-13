2023 December 13 13:39

The Pacific Fleet’s icebreaker Evpatiy Kolovrat is nearing completion of state acceptance trials in Kamchatka

Credit: Russian Defense Ministry's website



The state acceptance trials included ship’s aviation complex stability tests



The next generation icebreaking vessel Evpatiy Kolovrat, built for the Russian Pacific Navy fleet, is currently undergoing the final stage of her state acceptance sea trials in Kamchatka. Upon sea trials completion the icebreaker will be commissioned into service with the Pacific Fleet, the Eastern Military District press office said.



The crew of the Ka-27PS search and rescue helicopter from the Pacific Fleet Naval Air Service checked the stability of the ship's aviation complex.



The Ka-27PS crew performed test takeoffs and landings on the icebreaker's helipad both during daylight and in dark hours.



The Project 21180M icebreaker was built at St. Petersburg based ALMAZ Shipbuilding Company’s shipyard with keel-laying ceremony held in 2018. After a long six-month voyage from St. Peterburg the Evpatiy Kolovrat arrived on July 2023 at its home port in Kamchatka.



Key particulars:

LOA: 82 m; Beam: 19 m; Displacement: more than 4 000 tonnes. Icebreaking capability: 1.5-meter-thick ice. The icebreaker is equipped with a helipad in the bow. The vessel is ready for anti-aircraft artillery installation.



The Evpatiy Kolovrat was designed for supply of cargo to remote garrisons, for escort of warships in ice covered waters, for crews supply and for conducting nautical survey.





