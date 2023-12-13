2023 December 13 13:22

ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” - Including trends in GHG reductions and safety requirements for methanol-fueled-ships

ClassNK has released the latest "ClassNK Technical Journal”, which has been published for contributing to the advancement of technology and society through the outcome of R&D and technical activities.

The latest issue, “ClassNK Technical Journal No.8 2023 (II)” features “Trends and Initiatives toward Reduction of GHG”. It covers an overview of IMO/EU GHG related regulations, safety requirements for construction and equipment of methanol-fueled ships, methods to reflect wind-assisted propulsion systems in EEDI/EEXI, and the outline of GHG emissions (Scope 1,2,3) accounting in the total supply chain based on the GHG protocol.

This release also features technical articles on the concept in management and its application of safety-related systems using the example of the “RAMS” which is the functional safety standard in the railway sector, next-generation telecommunication infrastructure, research and development on ship collisions, and recent topics at IMO’s MEPC80 and MSC107.