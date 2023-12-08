2023 December 8 11:15

Masdar signs Joint Study Agreement for supply of green hydrogen to the Port of Amsterdam

Masdar, one of the world’s leading clean energy companies, Port of Amsterdam, SkyNRG and Zenith Energy Terminals have signed a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) to assess the feasibility of a dedicated liquefied green hydrogen supply chain for Masdar produced hydrogen to the port of Amsterdam. The new Agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year between Masdar and four Dutch companies, according to the company's release.

Under this JSA, the parties will join their efforts to study a liquefied green hydrogen supply chain, focusing on production by Masdar and export to the port of Amsterdam to provide hydrogen to regional industries, as well as the European hinterland.

Masdar has announced its goal of achieving 100 GW renewable energy capacity and green hydrogen production of 1 million tonnes per annum annually by 2030. Masdar is actively involved in a number of projects related to green hydrogen production.

As Europe’s fourth-largest port and as a gateway to the European market, the port of Amsterdam is one of the envisioned prime destinations for Masdar produced hydrogen. As the port’s operator, Port of Amsterdam is committed to scaling up green hydrogen capabilities and it works side by side with commercial parties active in its port on green hydrogen development.

Zenith Energy Terminals is the operator of one of the most prominent energy storage and distribution facilities in the port of Amsterdam. The company is developing an open access liquid hydrogen import facility in Amsterdam, focusing on providing hydrogen producers access to Dutch and European hydrogen markets. Its liquid hydrogen terminal facilitates the importation, storage, distribution and regasification of liquid hydrogen in Amsterdam.

With these combined capabilities, the partners to the JSA feature an end-to-end supply chain, with liquefied hydrogen presenting a concrete opportunity to ship green hydrogen from Masdar’s production facilities for offtake and subsequent conversion to e-SAF by SkyNRG in the port of Amsterdam.



This Joint Study Agreement is the second agreement we signed at COP28. Both agreements are aimed at developing green hydrogen corridors, for transporting hydrogen in liquid form.