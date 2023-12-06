2023 December 6 11:10

Sumitomo Corporation and Hoegh Autoliners sign LoI to collaborate on the supply of clean ammonia for upcoming Aurora Class PCTC vessels

Sumitomo Corporation and Höegh Autoliners are charting a greener course in deep-sea transportation of Ro-Ro cargo, such as cars, high and heavy machinery and breakbulk, by forging an agreement to look into the supply of clean ammonia as a bunker fuel at the ports of Singapore and Jacksonville, USA from 2027 onwards, according to the company's release.

The two companies have formalized their commitment through a Letter of Intent to collaborate on the supply and delivery of clean ammonia as a next-generation sustainable maritime fuel for Höegh Autoliners’ upcoming Aurora Class PCTC vessels. The twelve state-of-the-art vessels are set to become the largest and most eco-friendly car carriers ever built, boasting the capability to run on zero-carbon ammonia or carbonneutral methanol. The Letter of Intent symbolizes a remarkable step in the realization and development of the production and consumption of clean maritime fuels. The collaboration hopes to stimulate the upscaling of the supply and demand of clean ammonia for maritime usage.

In compliance with requirements on carbon intensity from each auto-manufacturer, Sumitomo Corporation supplies various types of clean ammonia; “green ammonia” produced from renewable energy, “blue ammonia” with the CO2 from the production processes captured and permanently stored and “bio ammonia” produced from renewable natural gas, certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) in accordance with the EU Renewable Energy Directive.



Höegh Autoliners and Sumitomo Corporation are both working with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, a not-for-profit, independent research and development center looking to accelerate the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry.

Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of ocean transportation services within the Roll-on Roll-off (RoRo) segment. The company operates a global network of deep-sea trades with Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels. Höegh Autoliners offers customers safe and secure deep sea transportation of RoRo cargo such as cars, high and heavy machinery and breakbulk. Each year, the company transports around 1,6 million car equivalent units (ceu) as well as other rolling and static cargo. Höegh Autoliners is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.



Sumitomo Corporation is a leading Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company with 135 locations in 66 countries and regions. The entire SC Group consists of more than 900 companies. SC conducts commodity transactions in all industries utilising worldwide networks, provides customers with financing, serves as an organiser and a coordinator for various projects, and invests in companies to promote greater growth potential.