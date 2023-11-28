Maersk sells remaining shares in Norway’s Hoegh Autoliners

  • Home
  2023 November 28

    Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk has sold 20 million shares in Norway's Hoegh Autoliners, cutting its holding to zero, according to a stock exchange filing.

    The sale at a price of 90 Norwegian crowns (US$8.43) per share represented approximately 10.48% of the share capital and votes in Hoegh Autoliners, said the Norwegian RoRo transportation service provider.

    Therefore, Maersk sold all of its shares in the Scandinavian car carrier for 1.8 billion Norwegian crowns (around US$170 million).

