2023 November 23 14:33

Fully electric cargo vessel with swappable batteries launched in Singapore

The Goal Zero Consortium's vessel the Hydromover has now launched, Eng Dig Teo, chief executive of Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority, said in a Linkedin post on Thursday, according to Ship & Bunker.

The vessel can transport up to 25 mt of cargo at 8-10 knots, and can travel up to 40 nm at half- load. The ship's design includes both solar panels for generating power and swappable batteries.

"Using batteries that can be swapped out within minutes, Hydromover can minimise its operational downtime and spend more time serving the needs of port users," Teo said in the post.

"With less downtime, such electric harbour craft can be more productive whereby a smaller fleet can do the work of several conventional harbour craft."

The Goal Zero Consortium comprises companies including Sea Tech Solutions International (S) Pte Ltd, Shift Clean Energy and Yinson Green Tech.