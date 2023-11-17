2023 November 17 12:53

Hy2gen and Amogy form partnership to propel ammonia-powered energy solutions

Hy2gen, the global developer, financier builder, owner and operator of renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-based e-fuels plants, and Amogy, the provider of ammonia power technology, have signed an MoU to collaborate in the field of renewable ammonia. The agreement encompasses the pooling of resources to advance the use of renewable ammonia as a maritime fuel, participate in joint development projects and secure the safe usage of ammonia on board maritime vessels.

The two partners, Amogy and Hy2gen, offer crucial insight in the ammonia-to-power value chain. Amogy with its powerpack technology that allows ammonia to be an efficient energy carrier, and Hy2gen, as a developer, financier, builder, owner and operator of renewable ammonia plants for deployment in the maritime industry.



Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solution aims to decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation. With Amogy’s scalable solution, tested in a drone, in a tractor and in a semi-truck, the maritime industry awaits a solution to introduce ammonia as an energy carrier on board vessels. The technology will soon be scaled to 1MW ready for use in a tugboat.

Hy2gen Norge is the Norwegian subsidiary of Hy2gen AG, the global developer, builder and operator of renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-based e-fuels plants. Hy2gen is one of three partners in the Iverson eFuels project in Sauda working to secure renewable ammonia to the maritime fleet along the 2000-kilometer Norwegian coast.

Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, Amogy aims to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation, with its ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions.